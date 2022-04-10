Video: All Goals & Highlights from Juve’s win over Cagliari this weekend

Juventus came from behind to beat Cagliari in Sardinia yesterday with Dusan Vlahovic sealing the 2-1 win in the second-half.

The Old Lady didn’t have the best start, and were punished by our opponent’s first shot of the match around 10 minutes in, but our side kept their cool and it paid off.

While we thought we had equalised around 30 minutes in, only for VAR to rule it out for a supposed handball in the build-up, we did manage to draw level just before the break thanks to Matthijs De Ligt’s header, before we really took control of the second-half, only allowing our rivals a decent spell of possession in the dying moments when they desperately fought to try and draw level.

Despite the scoreline, there was never any need for panic stations and the team managed to secure the result that we needed. We barely got out of second gear which still leaves plenty of room for improvement.

Patrick