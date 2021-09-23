Video: All Goals & Key Highlights from Juventus’s five-goal thriller with Spezia

Juventus got their Serie A campaign back on track with their first win since the start of the season, beating Spezia 3-2 last night.

The Old lady did take the lead in the first-half thanks to Moise Kean’s first Juve goal since his return this summer, but we were swiftly pegged back, before further pressure was added shortly after the interval when Antiste’s strike put the hosts 2-1 up.

Allegri moved to bring on Alvaro Morata on the hourmark for the goalscorer Kean, and while he was credited with an assist minutes after coming onto the pitch, and just five minutes later we found ourselves ahead thanks to De Ligt’s right-footed strike.

Will this fighting victory give us the tools to push on and climb up the table?

Patrick