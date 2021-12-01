Video: All Goals & key highlights from Juventus’s victory over Salernitana

Juventus were in top form in beating Salernitana in Campania last night, coming away with the 2-0 victory.

The Old Lady had not been the most consistent so far this term, but they did nothing wrong last night as they dominated from start to finish, with the home side only looking a threat for a short spell in the second-half..

Paulo Dybala thundered his left-footed strike home to put us 1-0 up early into the first-half, while it took until the 70th minute to get the second thanks to Alvaro Morata.

There was little to complain about on the night, with us remaining pretty comfortable in possession and enjoying ourselves out there. Our second goal came at just the right time to hurt the home team who had begun to build up some confidence on the ball, and we hope to see more of the same on Sunday.

Patrick