Video – All of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals in 2020/21

June 5, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Even in a season that was described by many observers as one of his less successful, Cristiano Ronaldo still proved to be one of the deadliest strikers in the world.

The 36-year-old ended the campaign with 29 goals in Serie A, winning the Top scorer award. The Portuguese legend wasn’t too prolific in the Champions League this term, but he still scored a memorable brace against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Moreover, the superstar broke the deadlock against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup, and scored a decisive brace when facing Inter in the Coppa Italia semi finals.

Not bad for an old man.

