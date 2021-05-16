Video – All of Ronaldo’s 100 goals with Juventus

From Sassulo and all the way back to Sassuolo again.
This has been the story of the first 100 goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in a Juventus jersey.
The Portuguese superstar completed his century with a strike against the Neroverdi on Wednesday, the same side that was on the receiving end of his first goal in black and white.
Therefore, the club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video to celebrate the occasion, containing the superstar’s 100 goals.
It should be noted that CR7 is the first player to reach such feat in just three campaigns in Turin.
