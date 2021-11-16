Club News

Video – All or nothing: The official trailer for Juve’s new series

November 16, 2021 - 3:30 pm

On November 25, Prime Video will launch the latest Juventus series that will take the viewer behind the scenes and inside the black and white house.

This series will focus on the action of the last campaign, with the Bianconeri struggling under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo.

Whether it’s the Maestro demanding for “balls”, Leonardo Bonucci angrily shooting in the locker or basically anything related the personal lives of the players, coaches and directors, this series will simply be a must-watch for every Juventus fan.

