The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing all the goals and assists from Nicolò Fagioli during the 2022/23 campaign, in addition to some of the best skills he displayed.

The young midfielder was the biggest breakout star for the Bianconeri this season, and it all started with a fabulous curler in Lecce.

The 22-year-old also scored against Inter and his former club Cremonese, while providing fabulous assists for the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik.