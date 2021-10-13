Video – All the highlights from Italy’s Nations League win over Belgium at Allianz Stadium

On Sunday, the Allianz Stadium in Turin played host for the encounter between Italy and Belgium to determine the 3rd and 4th spots in the second edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Playing at his own stadium, Juve’s Federico Chiesa almost broke the deadline in the first half, but he was denied by Thibaut Courtois’ leg.

In the second half, the Azzurri took the lead through a fantastic strike from Nicolò Barella, before adding the second via Domenico Berardi’s spot kick which was earned by Chiesa.

The Red Devils pulled one back, but they were left to rue their luck after hitting the post on three different occasions, as it ended 2-1 in favor of Roberto Mancini’s men.