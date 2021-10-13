Chiesa
Club News

Video – All the highlights from Italy’s Nations League win over Belgium at Allianz Stadium

October 13, 2021 - 8:30 am

On Sunday, the Allianz Stadium in Turin played host for the encounter between Italy and Belgium to determine the 3rd and 4th spots in the second edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Playing at his own stadium, Juve’s Federico Chiesa almost broke the deadline in the first half, but he was denied by Thibaut Courtois’ leg.

In the second half, the Azzurri took the lead through a fantastic strike from Nicolò Barella, before adding the second via Domenico Berardi’s spot kick which was earned by Chiesa.

The Red Devils pulled one back, but they were left to rue their luck after hitting the post on three different occasions, as it ended 2-1 in favor of Roberto Mancini’s men.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

chiesa

Who will lead Juve’s attack in the clash against Roma?

October 13, 2021
Alvaro Morata

Tottenham identify Juventus striker as possible replacement for Harry Kane

October 13, 2021
scudetto

Ariedo Braida names the club he thinks will win Serie A

October 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.