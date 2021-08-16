Club News

Video – All the highlights from Juve’s friendly win over Atalanta

August 16, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On Saturday, the black and white crowds made their triumphant return to the Allianz Stadium, as Juventus welcomed Atalanta in the last friendly test of pre-season.

The club’s official YouTube account dropped a video containing the full highlights from the encounter that ended 3-1 in favor of the Old Lady.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring early via a swift counter attack with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa.

Luis Muriel answered from the spot, but Federico Bernardeschi restored the lead with an absolute scorcher from long-range. Finally, Alvaro Morata was fed by Dejan Kulusevski for the third goal.

 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus facing Regista problem ahead of Serie A opener

August 16, 2021
ronaldo

From the center of the project to an added value – What to expect from Ronaldo this season?

August 16, 2021
bernardeschi

Bernardeschi’s revival? Juventus winger tipped to start against Udinese

August 16, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.