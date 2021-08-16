Video – All the highlights from Juve’s friendly win over Atalanta

On Saturday, the black and white crowds made their triumphant return to the Allianz Stadium, as Juventus welcomed Atalanta in the last friendly test of pre-season.

The club’s official YouTube account dropped a video containing the full highlights from the encounter that ended 3-1 in favor of the Old Lady.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring early via a swift counter attack with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa.

Luis Muriel answered from the spot, but Federico Bernardeschi restored the lead with an absolute scorcher from long-range. Finally, Alvaro Morata was fed by Dejan Kulusevski for the third goal.