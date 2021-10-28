Video – All the highlights from Juve’s last gasp defeat at the hands of Sassuolo

On Wednesday, Juventus saw their unbeaten run ending in the most dramatic of fashions. Sassuolo survived the Old Lady’s early onslaught and started to build some momentum of their own, culminating in Davide Frattesi’s opener at the end of the first half.

The Bianconeri resumed their attacks after the break, and eventually grabbed the equalizer when Paulo Dybala’s freekick found Weston McKennie’s head.

But while the hosts were searching for the winner, a shocking last-minute counter attack saw the Neroverdi earning all three points thanks to Maxime Lopez’s fabulous chip.