Video – All the highlights from Juve’s losing effort in the Italian Super Cup

January 13, 2022 - 5:45 pm

On Wednesday night, Juventus and Inter locked horns at the San Siro Stadium with the Italian Super Cup on the line.

The Bianconeri took the lead when Alvaro Morata’s sublime cross found Weston McKennie in front of goal.

However, Mattia De Sciglio clumsily gave away a penalty for a needless challenge on Edin Dezko, and Lautaro Martinez beat Mattia Perin from the spot.

The match went on to extra-time, and in a heartbreaking fashion for the Old Lady, Alexis Sanchez pounced on a defensive mistake from Alex Sandro to score the winner at the 121st minute.

