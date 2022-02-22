Video – Allegri and Morata talk to the press ahead of Spanish trip

On Monday morning, Juventus players appeared to be in a good mood ahead in their final training session at Continassa.

The Bianconeri then took the flight to Spain for a crucial meeting against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

But prior to the flight, Max Allegri and Alvaro Morata spoke to the press.

The tactician talked about the well-rounded characteristics of his opponents, while the striker admitted that any team needs a bit of luck to go far in the competition.