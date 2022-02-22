morata
Club News

Video – Allegri and Morata talk to the press ahead of Spanish trip

February 22, 2022 - 4:15 pm

On Monday morning, Juventus players appeared to be in a good mood ahead in their final training session at Continassa.

The Bianconeri then took the flight to Spain for a crucial meeting against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

But prior to the flight, Max Allegri and Alvaro Morata spoke to the press.

The tactician talked about the well-rounded characteristics of his opponents, while the striker admitted that any team needs a bit of luck to go far in the competition.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Villarreal Line-up to take on Juventus

February 22, 2022

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Villarreal in opening CL leg

February 22, 2022
Vlahovic Bremer

Vlahovic named as one of the flops of Serie A round 26

February 22, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.