For the second summer in a row, Juventus coach Max Allegri went head-to-head against Dusan Vlahovic in a training challenge. This time, the corner challenge featured Filip Kostic and Federico Gatti.

The Bianconeri boss once again showcased his expertise in the challenge. The bare-footed tactician was the first to score from a direct corner.

Max surely wouldn’t waste such a golden opportunity to troll the Serbian striker, and even the injured Paul Pogba joined the fray.