Video – Allegri heaps praise on Buffon: “It’s mother nature”

Despite last night’s defeat to Roma, Juventus manager Max Allegri still had positive words to say regarding his players’ performances.

Nonetheless, the manager saved the biggest praise for his former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon who was also present in the post-match broadcast on Rai.

The coach jokingly stated that he doesn’t always have a good rapport with goalkeepers, but said that he was always thrilled to see the legendary goalkeepers pulling off saves.

“He was truly a champion. He knows that I don’t have a great feeling with goalkeepers, but I was thrilled to see him save,” said Allegri in his appearance on Rai.

“I remember that save he made against [former Barcelona star] Andres Iniesta at home in the 45th minute of the first half which changed the result there.

“Only true champions can pull off such saves. It’s mother nature. Mom and dad did a good job.

“There are different levels, otherwise, we’d all be the same. Fortunately, that’s not the case.”