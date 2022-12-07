allegri locatelli
Club News

Video – Allegri holds first Juventus training session following the break

December 7, 2022 - 5:00 pm

After a brief vacation, Juventus players resumed training at Continassa on Tuesday, or at least those who aren’t involved in the World Cup or injured.

Max Allegri was reunited with the Italian contingent which includes the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa. A host of young players also took part in the session, including teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz.

While the rhythm was expectedly slow, we can expect the manager to gradually raise the tempo in the coming sessions.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Former Juventus youngster convicted of gang rape; Genoa facing dilemma

December 7, 2022
Cherubini

Report: Another two directors could leave Juventus at the end of the season

December 7, 2022
Arrivabene

Juventus suffer record losses on stock exchange market

December 7, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.