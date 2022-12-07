Video – Allegri holds first Juventus training session following the break

After a brief vacation, Juventus players resumed training at Continassa on Tuesday, or at least those who aren’t involved in the World Cup or injured.

Max Allegri was reunited with the Italian contingent which includes the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa. A host of young players also took part in the session, including teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz.

While the rhythm was expectedly slow, we can expect the manager to gradually raise the tempo in the coming sessions.