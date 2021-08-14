Allegri
Video – Allegri previews Juve’s friendly encounter against Atalanta

August 14, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Ahead of the club’s final pre-season test against Atalanta, Max Allegri gave an interview to Juve’s official media team, and spoke about his squad’s preparation for the clash.

The manager is apparently focusing on the physical aspect more than anything else, and wants to figure out where his players stand one week before the official start of the Serie A campaign.

The 54-year-old also confirmed that Paulo Dybala will feature for the first time this season, and expects him to be in a good shape.

