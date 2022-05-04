Allegri Vlahovic
Video – Allegri puts on a show and challenges Vlahovic in a shooting practice

May 4, 2022 - 6:00 pm

After securing a top four finish, the Juventus squad was in a relaxed mood upon returning to training on Tuesday.

The squad held an open training session, and Max Allegri decided to put on a show for the dozens in attendance by challenging Dusan Vlahovic for a shooting practice.

Naturally, the Serbian bomber came out on top, but the boss had his moments, mostly thanks to Carlo Pinsoglio who provided little resistance against his shots while trying his best to save the Serbian’s efforts – much to the latter’s dismay.

Allegri’s funny reaction make for a great scene on its own.

