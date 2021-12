Ahead of Juve’s final Champions League group stage match against Malmo, the club’s official YouTube channel dropped a video containing footages from the team’s Tuesday training session.

At the end the session, Adrien Rabiot and Max Allegri spoke to the press.

As usual, the manager revealed the names of three players who will start the encounter, while leaving the rest of the starting lineup to himself.

The names mentioned by Allegri were Mattia Perin, Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani.