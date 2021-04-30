Video: Allegri spotted in Turin amidst strong Juve return-speculation

There is plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Andrea Pirlo at present, and Max Allegri is the man mostly strongly linked as his replacement at Juventus at present.

The Old Lady haven’t enjoyed their best season, and just like on many occasions in recent weeks, the manager’s next game could well be his last.

While we aren’t sure a change in management at this point is going to make a huge difference, seeing that Allegri has been spotted in Turing is always going to pour fuel on the fire.

Allegri in Torino to visit his son or…? pic.twitter.com/qGYJQIJO2h — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) April 29, 2021

Do we believe Pirlo will be allowed to see out the season regardless of the Udinese result?

Patrick