Video – Allegri’s remnants train with Juventus Next Gen

With the majority of the squad out on international duty, the remnants of Max Allegri’s squad is training with the youngsters of the club’s Next Gen at Continassa during the international break.

The manager’s remaining host in Turin includes goalkeepers Carlo Pinsoglio and Mattia Perin, fullback Mattia De Sciglio, defender Daniele Rugani and young striker Moise Kean.

The club will be hoping to have these players in an optimal condition following the break, as some of the stars could require a few days to restore their form following their return to the club.