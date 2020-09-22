morata
Video – Alvaro Morata arrives in Italy to complete Juventus transfer

September 22, 2020

Alvaro Morata arrived in Turin late last night to begin the process of completing his transfer to Juventus.

The details of the transfer have been reported as the following by Fabrizio Romano

Initial €9m loan fee with a €45m purchase option until June 2021.
The loan can be extended until June 2022 before the buy option kicks in.
Terms have been agreed between the player and club and run until 2025
The bid has been accepted by Atletico Madrid, who are set to announce Luiz Suarez as Morata’s replacement.

