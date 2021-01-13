morata
Videos

Video: Alvaro Morata combines perfectly with Kulusevski to double Juve’s lead

January 13, 2021 - 8:15 pm

Juventus have sped off into a 2-0 lead over Genoa after only 23 minutes of play.

The Old Lady were 1-0 up inside the opening 90 seconds after Chiellini split the defence with his pass to find Kulusevski on the edge of the box, and he took just two touches to put it away.

This time the Swede was the instigator as he found Alvaro Morata running in on goal, and the Spaniard gave the goalkeeper little hope of stopping him.

Will Juve be looking to lay down a marker as they look to battle it out on all fronts?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kulusevski

Video: Kulusevski opens the scoring inside 90 seconds for Juventus

January 13, 2021

Image: Abdoulaye Dabo confirmed as Juve’s first January signing

January 13, 2021
juventus v genoa

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Coppa Italia clash with Genoa

January 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.