Video: Alvaro Morata combines perfectly with Kulusevski to double Juve’s lead

Juventus have sped off into a 2-0 lead over Genoa after only 23 minutes of play.

The Old Lady were 1-0 up inside the opening 90 seconds after Chiellini split the defence with his pass to find Kulusevski on the edge of the box, and he took just two touches to put it away.

This time the Swede was the instigator as he found Alvaro Morata running in on goal, and the Spaniard gave the goalkeeper little hope of stopping him.

2': ⚽️

23': 🅰️ Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski is already putting on a show in the #CoppaItalia! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/m8VCIMFGxn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2021

Will Juve be looking to lay down a marker as they look to battle it out on all fronts?

Patrick