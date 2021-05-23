Videos

Video: Alvaro Morata completes his brace piling pressure on Napoli

May 23, 2021 - 9:06 pm

Alvaro Morata has made it 4-0 against Bologna, meaning the pressure is on Napoli to come up with the win.

Juventus have been on fire today, and this one-way traffic is certainly sending out a message to our rivals, having led from inside six minutes of play.

AC Milan took the lead over Atalanta just before the break, but Napoli still remain at 0-0 in their match, with us just needing one of them to fail to win to earn our place in the top-four.

Will one of our rivals allow to steal their Champions League spot?

Patrick

