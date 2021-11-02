Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: Alvaro Morata completes the rout with Juve’s fourth goal

November 2, 2021 - 9:50 pm

Alvaro Morata has scored the fifth goal of the match to put Juventus 4-1 ahead over Zenit with less than 10 minutes left on the clock.

There is surely not enough time for the Old Lady to implode here and lose the match, meaning that we have already secured passage into the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala had already got their names on the scoresheet, and our third forward Morata has now completed the set, capping off a fine counter-attacking move.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

It was a fine move, and his performance did deserve a goal, and we can now get back to concentrating on getting our Serie A form back on track.

Patrick

Avatar

