Euro 2020

Video: Alvaro Morata confirmed as starting in Spain’s Euro 2020 QF clash with Switzerland

July 2, 2021 - 4:23 pm

Spain are set to take on Switzerland today with a place in the semi-final of Euro 2020 up for grabs, and Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is confirmed as leading the line.

The number 7 has taken some criticism for some high profile misses since the start of the competition, but manager Luis Enrique has stuck with him throughout, and his decision has paid off.

The Spaniard scored the all-important goal in extra time to put Spain ahead against Croatia in the previous round, capping off an all-round top performance, and you could tell how much it meant to him to be playing his part for Spain.

He once again leads the line today, and he will hopefully be facing fellow team-mates Giorgio Chiellini, Leo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernadeschi in the next round, with Italy also in action later on this evening.

Can Morata carry on his form to help his side overcome the Swiss today?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

champions league

UEFA threats empty as Juventus admitted into Champions League 2021-22

July 2, 2021
Bonucci Chiellini

Video – Italian journalist pondering if Chiellini should start against Belgium

July 1, 2021

“You know what it means to sign an NDA” – Agnelli explains his row with Ceferin

July 1, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.