Video: Alvaro Morata doubles the lead after some fine team play

Alvaro Morata has made it 2-0 to Juventus against Juventus Under-23 after Paulo Dybala earlier opened the scoring.

The Spaniard is credited with a goal and an assist so far in this match as we look to build our match fitness up ahead of the new Serie A season which kicks off this weekend.

Morata found Dybala in the box to open the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes, but it was some fine interchanging by Danilo and Federico Chiesa to tee up the former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward for a comfortable tap-in from close range this time around.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport Calcio

Could Morata be in contention to start this weekend up front?

Patrick