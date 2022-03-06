Videos

Video: Alvaro Morata fires Juventus ahead after neat build-up play

March 6, 2022 - 5:37 pm

Alvaro Morata has given Juventus the lead over Spezia after just over 20 minutes of action.

The Old Lady have been very-much on top here, with the visitors happy to sit back and allow us much of the possession, and it hasn’t taken us too long to break the deadlock.

It was a really tidy finish from the Spaniard, with Juan Cuadrado and Vlahovic combining to tee it up for the finish.

The away team will be forced to play a little more attacking after falling behind, which could well open up the game for us to add another, but knowing Allegri, our side won’t be taking too many risks as we look to seal the win.

