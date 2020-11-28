Serie A, Videos

Video: Alvaro Morata fires Juventus into the lead with sublime finish

November 28, 2020 - 5:36 pm

Alvaro Morata has fired Juventus into the league with a tidy finish, leaving Benevento trailing 1-0.

The Spaniard cannot stop scoring on his return to Italy, scoring his eighth goal of the season, proving Andrea Pirlo right after he made the bold decision to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to stay home and rest for the clash.

Morata is showing incredible maturity of late, and looks destined to play a key role in the remainder of our campaign, and his goals have kept us in the hunt for Serie A and Champions League glory.

Patrick

Avatar

