Video: Alvaro Morata has offside overturned by VAR for 1-0 lead

Alvaro Morata famously had a hat-trick of goals disallowed in midweek, but this time has opened the scoring for Juventus despite the offside flag.

Our team has started brightly today, and has been very much on the front foot, and we have now taken the early lead.

Alvaro Morata must have been thinking he was cursed when seeing the offside flag raised, but despite being offside when the ball was played through to Juan Cuadrado, he was onside when the ball was set onto him, and the goal stands.

McKennie ➡️ Morata After a VAR review, Morata finally picks up his goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/raEugeLZPq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2020

Will Morata bag a handful now he has broken his VAR curse?

Patrick