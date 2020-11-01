Videos

Video: Alvaro Morata has offside overturned by VAR for 1-0 lead

November 1, 2020 - 2:32 pm

Alvaro Morata famously had a hat-trick of goals disallowed in midweek, but this time has opened the scoring for Juventus despite the offside flag.

Our team has started brightly today, and has been very much on the front foot, and we have now taken the early lead.

Alvaro Morata must have been thinking he was cursed when seeing the offside flag raised, but despite being offside when the ball was played through to Juan Cuadrado, he was onside when the ball was set onto him, and the goal stands.

Will Morata bag a handful now he has broken his VAR curse?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Juventus name 3-5-2 formation for Spezia trip

November 1, 2020

Juventus transfer decisions questioned as agent confirms €30 Million rejected offer

October 31, 2020

Pirlo updates fans on team’s injuries and absences ahead of Spezia

October 31, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.