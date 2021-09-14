morata
Video: Alvaro Morata makes it three moments after the second to close out the half

September 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm

Juventus may not have started the match on the front foot, but they have definitely ended the half in spectacular fashion.

This time it was Alvaro Morata who contributed with the goal, with some possible fortune in the build up as the ball fell into his path as he run into the box, and he isn’t one to miss when given the opportunity.

Pictures courtesy of Beinsports

This goal means we go into the break at 3-0 up and on course to top the group at the first time of asking, while Chelsea and Zenit St Petersburg sit 0-0 in the other group game.

