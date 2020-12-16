Video: Alvaro Morata misses open goal for the lead

Alvaro Morata had the perfect opportunity to open the scoring for Juventus this evening, only to fail to connect properly to let Atalanta off the hook.

The Old Lady have been very much on top thus far in what looks an open and attacking affair, but at this early point in the match, we should already be 2-0 up.

The Spaniard had put Cristiano in inside the box inside the opening 10 minutes, but it was the Portuguese that time to miskick, and fail to strike on target from close range.

There is plenty of time left to put these right, and I can’t imagine that the chances will dry up either.

Patrick