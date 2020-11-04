morata
Video: Alvaro Morata opens the scoring early against Ferencvaros

November 4, 2020 - 8:16 pm

Juventus have taken an early lead against Ferencvaros thanks to Alvaro Morata.

The Old Lady wasted no time in breaking in behind the Hungarian’s defence, with Cuadrado’s deep run in behind stretching the opposition, who were then unable to stop the Colombian’s low-driven ball into the box, which Alvaro Morata made no mistake of putting away.

The Spaniard will have been keen to put his frustrations to bed, having had a hat-trick of goals ruled out for offside in last week’s loss to Barcelona, but he timed his run perfectly this evening.

Can he put last week’s result behind him to score a valid hat-trick tonight?

