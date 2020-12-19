morata
Video: Alvaro Morata piles more misery on Parma with fourth goal

December 19, 2020 - 9:34 pm

Alvaro Morata has fired a fourth goal for his side to put Juventus 4-0 over Parma.

The Spaniard has continued his fine form this term by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign as he closed off the result this evening.

Morata did get credited with an assist for his sublime cross into Cristiano Ronaldo to put his side 2-0 up, and now added his deserved goal to the scoresheet also.

Could the Spaniard challenge CR7 for top goalscorer this season?

Patrick

Avatar

