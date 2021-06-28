Euro 2020, Videos

Video: Alvaro Morata scores crucial goal to send Spain through to the quarter-finals

June 29, 2021 - 12:59 am

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata put in a solid performance for Spain this evening, and the goal was all that was missing from his performance.

The Spaniard is set to return to Turin for another season-long loan when the international competition is over, and thanks to his goal this evening, he could well come back to us as a European Champion.

Pictures courtesy of TVPSport

This goal was the first of two to come in extra-time, as he scored the crucial goal which paved the way to a 5-3 victory after finishing the 90 level at 3-3.

