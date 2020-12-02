Video: Alvaro Morata scores his sixth CL goal of the term

Alvaro Morata has fired Juventus 3-0 up against Dynamo Kiev this evening, keeping themselves in with a shout of snatching top spot next week.

The performance has been an astute one, and the scoreline matches that, and Alvaro Morata keeps himself on target for the Champions League Golden Boot with his sixth goal already.

The Spaniard sits top of the goalscoring charts at present, and looking at our European form, he could well have a strong chance to finish there, if Cristiano doesn’t catch him of course.

Nothing was gonna stop Alvaro Morata! (Not even VAR) 😂 pic.twitter.com/lFFfXwGSka — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 2, 2020

Will Juve have to field a strong team next weekend at the Camp Nou in search of top spot?

Patrick