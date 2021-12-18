Video: Alvaro Morata strikes early to fire Juventus into the lead

Alvaro Morata has combined perfectly with Federico Bernadeschi to fire Juventus into the lead in Bologna.

It hasn’t been the brightest start for the Old Lady, but our goal could well see the tide turn in our favour as our rivals are forced push to get back on terms.

It was a neat one-two between the two forwards to open the scoring, and that goal should give us confidence to build on that.

Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

It’s great to be on the scoresheet so early especially without key duo Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala available, with Morata stepping up in their absence.

Patrick