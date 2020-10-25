Video: Alvaro Morata unlucky to have goal scrubbed off

Juventus thought they had opened the scoring just before half-time thanks to a sublimely taken effort by Alvaro Morata, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid striker has been in fine form since returning to Turin, scoring three times in his three appearances before this evening, and he thought he had scored his fourth today.

Morata looked to have timed his run perfectly to get in behind the defence, before chipping his effort perfectly past the keeper and into the side net.

The goal is the second goal to be ruled out for offside after Verona thought they had opened the scoring, but on reviewing the footage, there one wasn’t even a close decision.

Juve will now need to up their game, as drawing a third consecutive league game is simply not an option at this stage in the season.

Patrick