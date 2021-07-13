Italy Euro 2020
Video – An unforgettable day in Rome for Azzurri stars

July 13, 2021 - 11:15 pm

After a historic triumph at Wembley on Sunday, the Italian national team returned to Rome with the Euro 2020 trophy in their hands.

The Azzurri stars – including Juve’s Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi – were greeted by the ecstatic crowds in the capital, before presenting the trophy to president Sergio Mattarella.

Roberto Mancini and his men would then go on to a grand parade in the streets of Rome, as the celebrations continued until late night.

