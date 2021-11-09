Video – Analyzing Juve’s corner routine ahead of Dybala’s goal versus Zenit

Juventus enjoyed their best display this season when hosting Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League Group Stage last week.

The Old Lady secured their qualification to the next round of the back of a 4-2 win, and it all started with Paulo Dybala’s opener, and the Champions League’s official Twitter analyzed the corner kick that led to the goal.

Manuel Locatelli set up the corner for Federico Bernasdeschi who sent a curling cross with his left. While the Russian defenders were sitting deep, marking the zone around their goal, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt attacked the area following the cross.

However, Paulo Dybala stayed just behind, and in the end, the ball came in his direction, and he struck it home.