Video – Andrea Pirlo’s freekick against Genoa is the Goal of the Day

March 17, 2022 - 12:30 am

On this day in 2014, Juventus travelled to Liguria for a meeting against Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Just when the match appeared to be heading towards a goalless stalemate, the Bianconeri found a savior in Andrea Pirlo.

The legendary midfielder converted a perfect freekick at the 89th minute. Despite Mattia Perin’s best efforts, the fabulous strike found its away towards the top corner.

The club’s official website recognized the Maestro’s brilliant freekick as the goal of the day.

