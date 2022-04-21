Agnelli
Club News

Video – Angelli greets the Juventus players in the locker room following Coppa Italia win

April 21, 2022 - 4:30 pm

On Wednesday night, Juventus succeeded in setting up another meeting against Inter after reaching the Coppa Italia final at the expense of Fiorentina.

Max Allegri’s men shrugged the Viola aside with a 3-0 win on aggregate as Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo did the damage at the Allianz Stadium.

Following the match, club president Andrea Agnelli decided to join the celebrations, as he awaited his victorious players in the locker room to congratulate them one by one.

