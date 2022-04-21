Video – Angelli greets the Juventus players in the locker room following Coppa Italia win

On Wednesday night, Juventus succeeded in setting up another meeting against Inter after reaching the Coppa Italia final at the expense of Fiorentina.
Max Allegri’s men shrugged the Viola aside with a 3-0 win on aggregate as Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo did the damage at the Allianz Stadium.
Following the match, club president Andrea Agnelli decided to join the celebrations, as he awaited his victorious players in the locker room to congratulate them one by one.
#𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗮 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 🙌🎉#JuveFiorentina #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/Pt4iI0qjpY
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 20, 2022
