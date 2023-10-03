On Monday, Juventus U19 hosted Hellas Verona U19 at the Vinovo training ground in Turin for a fixture in the Primavera 1 League.

The young Bianconeri took the lead twice thanks to 18-year-old Lorenzo Anghelè. However, the Gialloblu managed to draw back level on both occasions before snatching the winner through Karlson Mukum Nwanege.

This defeat leaves Paolo Montero’s men in 11th place in the standings five rounds into the season. The team collected six points from two victories while suffering three defeats.