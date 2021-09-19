rebic
Video: Ante Rebic levels for AC Milan as they chase fightback against Juve

September 19, 2021 - 9:28 pm

Juventus have seen their 1-0 lead pegged back as Ante Rebic has leapt up from the corner to head home for AC Milan.

It has been far from the most entertaining matchup this evening, but both sides battling but little clear-cut chances being created at either end, but this is all gearing up for an exciting finish.

The Old Lady have led from Alvaro Morata’s early opener inside four minutes of action, but now find themselves with just 10 minutes of play to find a winner.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Can we snatch the win late on?

Patrick

Avatar

