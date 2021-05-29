Appiah Juventus
Video – Appiah scores brilliant goal of the day on Zola’s farewell match

May 29, 2021 - 8:30 pm

On this day in 2005, Juventus hosted Cagliari in what was Gianfranco Zola’s last match in professional football.

The Chelsea legend bid farewell to the football pitch with a brace for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough, as the Old Lady secured a 4-2 victory.

Whilst Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet were naturally on the scoreboard, the best goal of the encounter was reserved for Stephen Appiah.

The Ghanaian dribbled his way to the box past two defenders, before unleashing a thunderous shot towards the top far corner, in what also ended up being his last match for the club.

