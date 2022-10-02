Video – Arkadiusz Milik makes it 3-0 to Juventus with a tremendous strike

Arkadiusz Milik was never going to allow his Serbian teammates to grab all the headlines this evening and duly delivered a fantastic strike to put Juventus three up on the night.

Overall it has been a clinical display from Juventus and they have scored three wonderful goals so far this evening at the Allianz Stadium and all they need to do now is make sure they finish the game with a clean sheet.

This is the perfect statement ahead of the Champions League this week when nothing but a win will do.