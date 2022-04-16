Serie A, Videos

Video: Arnautovic breaks the deadlock to bring Juventus alive

April 16, 2022 - 6:51 pm

Marko Arnautovic has put his Bologna side ahead but the goal has seemingly ignited the Juventus side.

The Austrian forward has continued his fine form for the visitors to put his side ahead, with their goal coming as his side had been pushing strongly to break the deadlock, but since the goal it has been all Juve.

We needed something to bring our side alive, after what has been a very disappointing opening 50 minutes of football, but unfortunately it took us to fall behind for the team to begin to threaten.

Will we be able to overturn the deficit in the remaining time?

Patrick

