Video – Arthur talks about his injury, Allegri and his partnership with Locatelli

October 23, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Last Sunday, Arthur made his return from a long layoff, entering the pitch as a second half substitute against Roma.

The midfielder spoke to Serie A’s official YouTube channel, giving credit to his family who helped him overcoming his injury woes.

The former Barcelona man also talked about the difference between Spanish and Italian football, and said that he’s excited to play alongside Manuel Locatelli who he describes as a top class player.

The Brazilian also praised Max Allegri for his approach and he can’t wait for the big clash between Inter and Juventus on Sunday night.

