Arthur
Club News

Video – Arthur thanks Juventus upon his departure to Liverpool

September 3, 2022 - 7:00 pm

On Thursday morning, Juventus and Liverpool surprised fans and observers alike by sealing a transfer for Arthur Melo. which came out of the blue.

The Brazilian joined Jurgen Klopp’s side on loan on the summer transfer market’s deadline-day, but he made sure to thank the Bianconeri in a compilation video posted on Twitter.

The montage contains some of the player’s happiest moments in Turin, which were unfortunately rare. This includes his goal against Bologna, as well as the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup triumphs during Andrea Pirlo’s short reign.

