Video: Atalanta level the tie from the penalty spot thanks to Bonucci’s error

August 14, 2021 - 8:03 pm

Leo Bonucci has gifted Atalanta a penalty to level the tie with Juventus, with Luis Muriel converting the effort.

Wojciech Szczesny was unable to deny our rivals from the penalty spot as the goalkeeper dived the wrong way, with the Nerazzurri levelling the scores after Dybala put us ahead just 10 minutes before.

It’s been an entertaining clash thus far, and it will be interesting to see if both sides can continue to give so much effort deep into the matchup.

After seeing the replay, I’m not entirely sure there is any contact from Bonucci, but thankfully this is just a friendly, and there is plenty of time for us to put this right regardless…

Patrick

