Video: Atalanta take the lead over Juve with astonishing long-distance set-piece

February 13, 2022 - 9:32 pm

Ruslan Malinovskyi has launched the ball into the Juventus net with an astonishing striker to send Atalanta into the lead.

The Old Lady will now have just over 10 minutes of the 90 to get themselves back into this matchup, having been the better side for much of the game, but there is little to complain about the amazing goal to put us behind.

It was a cheeky free-kick play which has put them ahead, with the midfielder’s team-mate laying the ball off with a backheel before Malinovskyi smashed it from distance with immense speed and accuracy to leave us trailing.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

Will we be able to retain our unbeaten record?

Patrick

